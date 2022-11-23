Solarspace opens TOPcon solar cell factory in China

Solar module manufacturer Solarspace has opened a factory for the production of tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) solar cells in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China.
The factory has currently an annual production capacity of 8 GW spread across 16 production lines. It will produce cells based on 182 mm and 210 mm wafers starting from the beginning of 2023.
The factory is expected to reach a total capacity of 16 GW, and is being built with an investment of CNY 10.5 billion ($1.47 billion). The company did not disclose when it would start operating the factory’s second phase.
Solarspace currently has a cell production capacity of 19 GW and 4.5 GW of module production.
