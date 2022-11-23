Toshiba, Marubeni launch rock-based thermal energy storage tech pilot

Japan's Toshiba and Marubeni, along with Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power, have deployed a pilot rock-based storage facility at Toshiba's facility in Yokohama, Japan.
The pilot system has a storage capacity of 100 kWh and can use storage materials such as crushed stone, bricks, molten salt, concrete, and ceramics. Toshiba said the pilot facility has a relatively high heat storage density. It claims it can store heat at temperatures above 700 C, with a relatively small heat storage tank.
The next step in the project is to build a larger facility with a capacity of 500 kWh. The group aims to eventually launch commercial projects.
Popular content
“Rock heat storage technology is expected to be superior to lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen in terms of environmental friendliness and economic efficiency,” said Toshiba.
The Japanese Ministry of the Environment is supporting the project under a tender mechanism designed to facilitate the development of rock-based thermal energy storage facilities in Japan.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.