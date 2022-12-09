General Electric switches on 600 MW of pumped hydro storage in China

General Electric has announced that its GE Hydro Solutions unit has commissioned two 300 MW pumped storage turbines at the 1.2 GW Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant in Jinzhai county, China's Anhui province.
“The first two units have been successfully delivered to the project, have passed the trial operation period, and are now connected to the grid,” the company said in a statement.
It will also supply the remaining two turbines, as well as the generator motors and the balance-of-plant equipment.
Popular content
“Once the project is fully commissioned, the giant 1.2 GW hydro battery will offer a high level of flexibility and reliability to the local power grid,” said GE Hydro Solutions CEO Pascal Radue.
State Grid Corp. of China owns the $1 billion project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.