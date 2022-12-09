General Electric switches on 600 MW of pumped hydro storage in China

General Electric has announced that its GE Hydro Solutions unit has commissioned two 300 MW pumped storage turbines at the 1.2 GW Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant in Jinzhai county, China's Anhui province.

“The first two units have been successfully delivered to the project, have passed the trial operation period, and are now connected to the grid,” the company said in a statement.

It will also supply the remaining two turbines, as well as the generator motors and the balance-of-plant equipment.

“Once the project is fully commissioned, the giant 1.2 GW hydro battery will offer a high level of flexibility and reliability to the local power grid,” said GE Hydro Solutions CEO Pascal Radue.



State Grid Corp. of China owns the $1 billion project.