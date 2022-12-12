France introduces solar requirement for parking lots

France's National Assembly has approved new provisions to make it mandatory to install PV systems at parking lots with surface areas of more than 1,500 square meters.
The government originally proposed setting the size limit at 2,500 square meters, while The Greens had asked for this threshold to be reduced to 500 square meters. Initially, the proposal considered the size limit in terms of parking spaces.
France is a pioneer in the development of solar carports. Since the inception of solar energy development in the country, projects in parking areas were always allowed to participate in tenders for renewable energy.
Last year, SNCF Gares and Connexions, a unit of French railway operator SNCF, launched a tender for the deployment of solar carports at 156 train stations.
The largest solar carport in France is a 29 MW installation built by Engie Green, a unit of French energy giant Engie, at the factory of car manufacturer Stellantis in Sochaux, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France.
