Goldman Sachs backs solar PPA in Japan with $63 million bond

Goldman Sachs is arranging a JPY 8.7 billion (63.5 million) green bond to support the construction of around 700 solar plants on disused farmland across Japan by Clean Energy Connect (CEC), the renewable energy unit of Japanese trading company Itochu.
The solar facilities will sell power to NTT Anode Energy, a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT), under a 30-year PPA.
“While 30 years is a long horizon, the vast majority of investors said they felt comfortable because of the issuer’s exceptionally strong credit ratings, ” a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told pv magazine.
This is the first time that a green bond linked to a solar PPA has been issued in Japan.
Popular content
“In September 2013, GS structured the first rated securitization of solar energy globally, through our JRE Mega Solar Project Bond Trust 1,” the spokesperson said. “This first-of-kind green project bond transaction led the way to the development of a pipeline of similar project bonds to more efficiently fund renewable energy throughout Japan. To date the firm has arranged more than JPY 100 billion in green project bond financing in Japan.”
Under current Japanese regulations, corporate PPAs must involve electric utilities, except for on-site PPAs. Both physical and virtual PPAs are allowed. Under physical PPAs, electricity buyers pay fixed fees to generators through retailers, including “sleeving” and management fees.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
3 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.