New model to predict cloud movements, improve grid integration for renewables

From pv magazine Spain
Spain's Meteo for Energy offers weather forecasts and energy production models for photovoltaic, solar thermal, and wind power generation. It uses cloud cameras and satellite image predictions based on Meteosat images, as well as predictive artificial intelligence models.
The company used cloud cameras for the nowcasting of cloud transients and uses Meteosat satellite image predictions to make short-term predictions about solar radiation, in order to integrate solar production into the continuous market. Precipitation can be displayed in real time, along with the forecasting of suspended dust to prevent soiling.
AI predictive models combine weather data with other information to generate highly accurate forecasts of weather conditions and expected energy production under different conditions, to facilitate better integration into the grid.
Popular content
A Meteo for Energy spokesperson told pv magazine that the company's predictive models have an accuracy of 5% to 8% normalized mean absolute error (NMAE) for 48-hour meteorological models. The satellite can reportedly increase accurary by around 12% for a window of two hours.
“Meteosat satellite images and Deep Learning play a key role in ensuring a better integration of solar energy into the electrical grid, as this type of technology allows the photovoltaic and solar thermal sector to predict the movement of the clouds to improve their operation and reduce their diversion costs,” the spokesperson said.
Meteo for Energy said the entire process offers a minute-by-minute prediction of the two main factors that affect the integration of solar energy: cloud movement and the opacity index for each image coordinate.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.