Cyber threats for PV: What are cloud platform and software-as-a-service exploitation attacks and how do they work

As PV plants become increasingly digitized, cloud platforms and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions have become central to their operation. These platforms aggregate performance data, enable remote monitoring, manage asset fleets, and increasingly support control functions for distributed energy resources. However, this centralization also creates a high-value target for attackers. If compromised, a single cloud environment can expose or disrupt thousands of PV installations simultaneously.

Cloud platform and SaaS exploitation attacks focus on abusing weaknesses in these centralized systems rather than targeting individual PV assets directly. Instead of breaching every inverter or data logger, attackers aim to compromise the platforms that connect them all.

“If you are an Asset Owner and can monitor the power output from all your PV plants – that means they are cloud connected. That connectivity is an entry point. By allowing inverters, loggers, batteries, or trackers to connect to their clouds, you turn each into a trusted pathway—and a potential backdoor into all your plants at once,” Uri Sadot, Managing Director of SolarDefend and the Chairman of SolarPower Europe's Digitalization workstream, told pv magazine.

Operational modes

Cloud and SaaS exploitation in PV environments typically occurs through several distinct operational modes, depending on how attackers gain access and what components of the platform are targeted.

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One of the most common modes is credential-based access exploitation, where attackers use stolen, leaked, or weak credentials to log into cloud monitoring portals or administrative dashboards. Once inside, they may access sensitive plant data, alter configuration settings, or manipulate performance reporting across multiple assets.

A second mode is API exploitation, which targets the application programming interfaces used by PV platforms to exchange data between devices, third-party services, and user interfaces. Poorly secured or overly permissive APIs can allow attackers to extract large volumes of telemetry data, inject false readings, or trigger unauthorized commands.

Another operational mode is multi-tenant environment abuse, which occurs when vulnerabilities in SaaS architectures allow one customer to access or interfere with another customer’s data. In PV contexts, this can be particularly damaging for asset managers overseeing large portfolios across multiple sites or clients.

A further mode involves platform-level privilege escalation, where attackers exploit software vulnerabilities in the cloud application itself to gain administrative rights. This can enable system-wide changes, including disabling monitoring functions, altering alert thresholds, or modifying aggregated performance data across entire fleets.

Finally, attackers may use supply-chain compromise of SaaS components, where vulnerabilities in third-party libraries, update mechanisms, or integrated services are exploited to gain indirect access to the platform.

Across all these modes, the defining risk is scale: compromising a single cloud environment can impact not just one PV plant, but entire fleets managed under a unified digital infrastructure.

Defense

Mitigating cloud platform and SaaS exploitation attacks requires a layered security approach that addresses both identity management and platform architecture.

A fundamental control is strong identity and access management (IAM), including multi-factor authentication (MFA), least-privilege access policies, and continuous monitoring of login behavior. This significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access through stolen credentials.

Equally important is secure API design and governance, including authentication tokens, rate limiting, input validation, and strict authorization checks. APIs should be treated as critical infrastructure components, not auxiliary features.

To address multi-tenant risks, providers must implement strong tenant isolation mechanisms, ensuring that data segregation is enforced at both the application and database levels.

Another key defense is continuous security monitoring and anomaly detection, which can identify unusual access patterns, data exports, or configuration changes that may indicate compromise.

Finally, secure software development and patch management practices are essential to reduce vulnerabilities in the platform itself, including regular updates, penetration testing, and dependency monitoring for third-party components.

In conclusion, cloud platform and SaaS exploitation attacks represent a systemic risk for modern PV operations. As the industry increasingly relies on centralized digital ecosystems, the security of these platforms becomes directly tied to the resilience of the energy infrastructure they support. A compromise at the platform level is no longer an IT incident alone—it is a potential energy system incident.

“Overall, this is about trust and verification. You need to trust every vendor you allow into your PV plants. That is the first step. And on top – you add verification tools like strong firewalls and an IDS (Intrusion detection system). It is a little like how we protect our homes. We only give keys to people we trust, and on top – add an alarm or a security camera. This is not a big expense even for a 1MW plant,” Sadot concluded.