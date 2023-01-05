Solax Power unveils string inverters for residential PV systems

Solax Power has unveiled new on-grid string inverters for residential rooftop applications.
The Chinese manufacturer says its new X1-Boost G4 inverters range from 2.5 kW to 6 kW in terms of nominal power, with two MPPT channels. The inverters feature an MPPT voltage range of 40 V to 560 V, a maximum MPPT input current of 16 A, and a 200% oversized DC input.
The new inverters measure 404 mm × 274 mm × 146 mm and weigh 11 kg. They have an efficiency rating of 98% and a European efficiency of 97%. They are equipped with IP66-rated protection, a cooling system based on natural convection, and an in-built global MPP scan for higher yield efficiency.
“The monitoring platform is designed to be quick and easy to configure (WiFi & App) and 10s data update intervals (optional) are available to make it easier for users to monitor,” Solax Power said in a statement. “Home EV chargers and heat pump solution are compatible with the X1-Boost G4.”
