US-based Avient has released a new polymer material for PV cables. The new solution is a cross-linkable formulation, meaning that its structure has been fixed, resulting in improved chemical resistance, mechanical performance, and service temperature of the cables.
The Eeccoh XL 8148 solutions are compliant with the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and are rated for permanent outdoor use with good UV and weather resistance, Avient said in a statement.
“Beyond performance benefits, these new formulations can provide manufacturing efficiencies for cable producers by reducing the need to use multiple materials because Eccoh XL Solutions can be used for both cable insulation and jacket coating,” the manufacturer said. “They also have good electrical performance, are compatible with either DC or AC power supply, and pass flame retardant performance to EN 50618 and IEC 60332-1 standards.”
The new material reportedly enables high processing speeds and can offer up to a 50% reduction in catalyst usage compared with competitive technologies, according to Avient.
The Eccoh XL range also features moisture-cured sioplas technology, which offers new design possibilities for low-voltage cables, according to the company.
