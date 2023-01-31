New lithium iron phosphate batteries for rooftop solar

V-Tac has developed a new wall-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems. The AT48-200H measures 660 mm x 855 mm x 360 mm and weighs 89.9 kg. It uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) as the cathode material.

The UK-based LED lighting specialist said the lithium-ion system has a storage capacity of 10 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 70 C, with a recommended temperature range of 10 C to 45 C.

“Tested and certified by European standards, the battery is compatible with systems of matching specifications regardless of the brand, making them ideal for users looking to upgrade their existing systems,” V-Tac said in a statement.

V-Tac said the battery comes with a five-year warranty and can operate for more than 5,000 cycles. It recently started distributing products for the solar industry. Its new solar catalog includes monocrystalline half-cell and TOPCon PV modules, inverters, and other solar batteries.