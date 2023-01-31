New lithium iron phosphate batteries for rooftop solar

V-Tac has developed a new wall-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems. The AT48-200H measures 660 mm x 855 mm x 360 mm and weighs 89.9 kg. It uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) as the cathode material.
The UK-based LED lighting specialist said the lithium-ion system has a storage capacity of 10 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 70 C, with a recommended temperature range of 10 C to 45 C.
“Tested and certified by European standards, the battery is compatible with systems of matching specifications regardless of the brand, making them ideal for users looking to upgrade their existing systems,” V-Tac said in a statement.
Popular content
V-Tac said the battery comes with a five-year warranty and can operate for more than 5,000 cycles. It recently started distributing products for the solar industry. Its new solar catalog includes monocrystalline half-cell and TOPCon PV modules, inverters, and other solar batteries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.