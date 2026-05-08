EU ban on Chinese inverters sparks strong response from Beijing

The Chinese government has issued an official statement regarding the EU’s recent ban on Chinese inverters in EU-funded PV projects.

“Without any factual evidence, the EU has for the first time designated China as a so-called ‘high-risk country’ and, on this pretext, banned financial support for projects using Chinese inverters,” said China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

“The EU’s designation of China as a ‘high-risk country’ will undermine mutual trust between China and the EU, disrupt bilateral economic and trade cooperation, destabilize industrial and supply chains both within the China–EU context and globally, and even carry the risk of decoupling and further supply chain disruption,” the statement reads.

“China urges the EU to immediately cease the stigmatization of China by designating it as a ‘high-risk country,' and to lift the unfair and discriminatory practices targeting Chinese products,” the MOFCOM added. “China will closely monitor the situation, carefully assess the impact of the EU's policies on the interests of Chinese enterprises and on China-EU industrial and supply chains, and take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”

No details about potential countermeasures were revealed.

MOFCOM also stated that the new measures excluding Chinese products may harm the EU itself, jeopardizing its green transition and energy security.

The EU revealed its plan to restrict funding for PV projects using inverters from high-risk suppliers on April 23. The list of high-risk countries includes China, Russia, Iran and South Korea.