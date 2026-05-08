EU ban on Chinese inverters sparks strong response from Beijing

The Chinese government has issued an official statement regarding the EU’s recent ban on Chinese inverters in EU-funded PV projects.
“Without any factual evidence, the EU has for the first time designated China as a so-called ‘high-risk country’ and, on this pretext, banned financial support for projects using Chinese inverters,” said China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).
“The EU’s designation of China as a ‘high-risk country’ will undermine mutual trust between China and the EU, disrupt bilateral economic and trade cooperation, destabilize industrial and supply chains both within the China–EU context and globally, and even carry the risk of decoupling and further supply chain disruption,” the statement reads.
“China urges the EU to immediately cease the stigmatization of China by designating it as a ‘high-risk country,' and to lift the unfair and discriminatory practices targeting Chinese products,” the MOFCOM added. “China will closely monitor the situation, carefully assess the impact of the EU's policies on the interests of Chinese enterprises and on China-EU industrial and supply chains, and take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”
No details about potential countermeasures were revealed.
MOFCOM also stated that the new measures excluding Chinese products may harm the EU itself, jeopardizing its green transition and energy security.
The EU revealed its plan to restrict funding for PV projects using inverters from high-risk suppliers on April 23. The list of high-risk countries includes China, Russia, Iran and South Korea.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.