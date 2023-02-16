Only5mins! – Silver price outlook and PV industry impact

Michael DiRienzo, executive director of The Silver Institute, tells pv magazine that average silver prices will hover around $23 per ounce this year, without any anticipated supply disruptions for the solar industry.

Michael DiRienzo

