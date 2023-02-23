Japanese airport to host 180 MW of solar

Tokyo Gas has revealed that it plans to build a 180 MW solar plant at Tokyo's Narita International Airport in Japan's Chiba prefecture.

The Japanese gas supplier will take a 50% stake in Green Energy Frontier, the special purpose vehicle that has been created for the project. Narita International Airport Corp. (NAA) will hold the remaining share. The facility will sell power to NAA under a long-term supply contract.

Tokyo Gas said it has already identified 200 hectares of land for the PV plant. It said the first 75 MW should go online by the end of 2030, with the remaining 105 MW scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2045.

“We have set a goal of reducing CO2 emissions from the energy used in airport facilities and commercial vehicles to virtually zero by 2050,” the companies said in a joint statement. “We plan to deploy large-scale solar power generation facilities and next-generation decarbonization technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture.”