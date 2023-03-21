The Hydrogen Stream: Lhyfe, Centrica to develop offshore green hydrogen

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) says the commercial symbiosis between Italy’s agricultural production and Morocco’s emerging green energy ecosystem could serve as a springboard for deeper Italian-Moroccan cooperation. Michaël Tanchum, an associate senior policy fellow in the ECFR's Africa program, notes the potential to develop sustainable, resilient food production value chains in the western Mediterranean region. “Italian participation in Morocco’s production of green hydrogen and its derivative green ammonia would help render fertilizers, a fundamental component of food production, more resilient against natural gas supply shocks,” said Tanchum.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economics Affairs and Climate Action is now reviewing a new study on hydrogen. The report, prepared by a working group, suggests that hydrogen will not play a role in Germany’s plan to achieve climate neutrality in buildings by 2045.

Centrica and Lhyfe have agreed to jointly develop offshore renewable green hydrogen in the United Kingdom. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies said they will collaborate on a pilot green hydrogen production site in the southern part of the North Sea.

Lhyfe also separately revealed that it has acquired a 49% stake in Flexens, a Finnish developer of renewable and green hydrogen and power-to-X projects. “This is the first investment for Lhyfe,” said the French company. “The move will accelerate the commercial deployment and Finland-based projects of both entities.” Flexens has a commercial pipeline with a total expected capacity of more than 1.5 GW, in Finland and other countries.