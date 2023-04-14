Hybrid wind-solar power system for residential applications

Netherlands-based startup Airturb has developed a 500 W hybrid wind-solar power system that can be used for residential or off-grid applications.

“The system consists of a vertical axis wind turbine with a modified helical Savonius shape and a base with four monocrystalline panels,” CEO Serkan Kilic told pv magazine.”It has a roof load of 131 kg/m2.”



The solar base consists of a structure made of galvanized steel and rubber. It measures 1.14 m x 1.14 m x 20 mm and weighs 35 kg. It can host four solar panels with power outputs of 30 W each. It includes four Eco Line ES30M36 modules from Germany-based Enjoy Solar.

“The base can also host other types of solar panels,” said Kilic.

The small wind turbine measures 1.8 m x 1.14 m x 1.14 m and weighs 70 kg. It has a ballast weight ranging from 70 kg to 100 kg and can operate with a temperature ranging from -25 C to 60 C. Every panel is made with glass fiber reinforced polyester, weighs 1.5 kg, and measures 1.5 m x 0.7 m x 1.5 mm.

The wind power system also includes a 300 W axial flux PMS alternator (PMSA) that converts the mechanical energy into electrical energy

characterized as a three-phase alternating current. The hybrid system features a DualVolt Hybrid Inverter with an output of 500 W.

“It is engineered, developed, and manufactured by Airturb,” Kilic said.

The device measures 540 mm x 430 mm x 139 mm and weighs 25 kg. It must be placed separately on site, with a maximum distance to the system of 25 meters. Airturb offers the systems in two versions, with or without solar panels.

“Both models are pre–assembled by Airturb and delivered on-site by the installer,” Kilic said. “Currently, only the system including the base and solar panels are available. The system without the base and solar panels is being developed and we will offer it from the third quarter of this year.”



The complete package with the solar base and the DuoVolt wind inverter costs €4,235 ($4,626), not including installation costs, according to the company's website.

“The system is engineered, designed, and developed in The Netherlands, manufactured in Turkey and assembled in The Netherlands,” said Kilic.