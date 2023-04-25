French Guiana tenders public land for solar deployment

From pv magazine France

EPFA Guyane, a public authority in French Guiana, has launched a tender to allocate 550 hectares of public land for agrivoltaic and large-scale PV projects.

EPFA Guyane will select a maximum of three candidates per each lot, and interested parties should submit their proposals by May 5. Developers must provide details on project size, storage facilities, and biodiversity preservation.

The selected developers will be responsible for securing all relevant environmental approvals and grid-connection permits independently. The tender's final results will be announced in July.

As of September 2022, French Guiana had around 55 MW of installed PV capacity, with 135 solar installations currently in operation, according to the French Ministry of the Ecological Transition.