EnBW builds pumped hydro storage facility in Germany

German utility EnBW has announced plans to build a pumped hydro storage station in Forbach, in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The site, where EnBW already operates the Rudolf Fettweis hydropower plant with a capacity of 71 MW, will be used for the new Forbach Pumped Storage Power Plant/New Lower Reservoir project.

EnBW intends to invest €280 million ($304.9 million) in the project, with construction set to commence this year and completion expected by the end of 2027. The plan has received full approval from the Karlsruhe regional administration, following over five years of extensive work involving numerous experts and sectoral authorities.

The pumped hydro station will feature a pump turbine capable of generating 54 MW in turbine mode and 57 MW in pump mode. EnBW will also install three additional Francis turbines with a combined output of approximately 23 MW. As part of the project, the existing Forbach equalization basin will be expanded to incorporate a cavern water reservoir in the neighboring hillside, enhancing its capacity during the construction of the new pumped storage power plan. "After more than five years of intensive work by numerous experts and sectoral authorities, the Karlsruhe regional administration issued the plan approval notice," EnBW said in a statement.

