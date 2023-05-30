Poland tops 13 GW of PV capacity

Distributed-generation PV systems account for around 9.3 GW of this capacity, while ground-mounted solar plants contribute another 3.1 GW. The report shows that the country in Eastern Europe added approximately 4.7 GW of new PV systems in the previous year.

By the end of the first quarter of this year, its cumulative installed solar power had already exceeded 13 GW. The institute said that Poland could add another 6 GW of PV systems this year, thus bringing its cumulative solar power to more than 18 GW.