Poland tops 13 GW of PV capacity

Poland added around 4.7 GW of new PV capacity in 2022, according to new data from research institute IEO. It predicts that 2023 could be another record year, thanks to another 6 GW of new solar power.

Greenvolt Power and its parent, Greenvolt, developed the Oborniki PV plant in Wielkopolska, Poland. It consists of two 8 MW projects.

Poland's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 12.4 GW at the end of 2022, according to a new report from Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).

Distributed-generation PV systems account for around 9.3 GW of this capacity, while ground-mounted solar plants contribute another 3.1 GW. The report shows that the country in Eastern Europe added approximately 4.7 GW of new PV systems in the previous year.

By the end of the first quarter of this year, its cumulative installed solar power had already exceeded 13 GW. The institute said that Poland could add another 6 GW of PV systems this year, thus bringing its cumulative solar power to more than 18 GW.

The Polish PV market is expected to grow strongly during the current decade to reach 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030, according to the IEO.

