Global Electronics Council releases new standard for ultra-low carbon PV panels

From pv magazine USA
The Global Electronics Council (GEC) has unveiled the “Criteria for the Assessment of Ultra-Low Carbon Modules.” This set of criteria aims to “establish a framework, standardized methodology, and performance objectives to incentivize manufacturers and suppliers to design and manufacture low embodied carbon photovoltaic (PV) modules.”
The GEC developed two levels of emissions standards: low carbon and ultra-low carbon (ULCS). To meet the low carbon standard, a solar module, including its frame, must have an embodied carbon footprint equal to or less than 630 kg CO2e/kWp. To meet the ULCS standard, a module’s footprint must be at or below 400 kg CO2e/kWp.
In their analysis, GEC created charts estimating the carbon intensity of power grids in various countries involved in solar panel production. They then calculated a “Global Warming Potential” (GWP) coefficient for each solar panel subcomponent.
