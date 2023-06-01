Global Electronics Council releases new standard for ultra-low carbon PV panels

The Global Electronics Council has delivered standard inspection processes built upon models combining local power grid emissions and subcomponent energy needs to determine the embodied carbon footprint of globally manufactured solar panels.

Image: Dennis Schroeder, NREL

From pv magazine USA

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) has unveiled the “Criteria for the Assessment of Ultra-Low Carbon Modules.” This set of criteria aims to “establish a framework, standardized methodology, and performance objectives to incentivize manufacturers and suppliers to design and manufacture low embodied carbon photovoltaic (PV) modules.”

The GEC developed two levels of emissions standards: low carbon and ultra-low carbon (ULCS). To meet the low carbon standard, a solar module, including its frame, must have an embodied carbon footprint equal to or less than 630 kg CO2e/kWp. To meet the ULCS standard, a module’s footprint must be at or below 400 kg CO2e/kWp.

In their analysis, GEC created charts estimating the carbon intensity of power grids in various countries involved in solar panel production. They then calculated a “Global Warming Potential” (GWP) coefficient for each solar panel subcomponent.

