Indian startup introduces 5 kWh storage system based on second-life EV battery

From pv magazine India
Noida-based Lohum has launched an off-grid, 5kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) made of second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
The company said its energy storage product meets the essential energy needs of urban and rural India while solving the end-of-life EV battery problem and organizing the battery waste sector. The BESS will provide uninterrupted power supply even in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure.
The battery storage is Lohum’s first product under its partnership with MG Motor to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for used EV batteries’ reuse and life-cycle management.
Popular content
“Through our expertise in battery material recycling and low-carbon refining, we will play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficient utilization of MG’s EV batteries. By repurposing these batteries as BESS, we contribute to making the clean energy transition circular and address the critical need for reliable power supply in community centers,” stated Lohum.
The project will harness the potential of used batteries by repurposing them as battery energy storage products (BESS), effectively extending their life cycle and optimizing resource usage.
Lohum’s proprietary repurposing technology will be used to maximize the potential of cells before recycling, utilizing healthy cells high on remaining useful life (RUL) to build sustainable second-life BESS for a wide variety of clean energy applications.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.