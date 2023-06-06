Indian startup introduces 5 kWh storage system based on second-life EV battery

From pv magazine India

Noida-based Lohum has launched an off-grid, 5kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) made of second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The company said its energy storage product meets the essential energy needs of urban and rural India while solving the end-of-life EV battery problem and organizing the battery waste sector. The BESS will provide uninterrupted power supply even in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure.

The battery storage is Lohum’s first product under its partnership with MG Motor to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for used EV batteries’ reuse and life-cycle management.

“Through our expertise in battery material recycling and low-carbon refining, we will play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficient utilization of MG’s EV batteries. By repurposing these batteries as BESS, we contribute to making the clean energy transition circular and address the critical need for reliable power supply in community centers,” stated Lohum.

The project will harness the potential of used batteries by repurposing them as battery energy storage products (BESS), effectively extending their life cycle and optimizing resource usage.

Lohum’s proprietary repurposing technology will be used to maximize the potential of cells before recycling, utilizing healthy cells high on remaining useful life (RUL) to build sustainable second-life BESS for a wide variety of clean energy applications.