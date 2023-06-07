Melbourne switches on 2.4 MW solar carpark

The Melbourne Market Authority has switched on what is believed to be the largest rooftop solar system in the Australian state of Victoria. The 2.4 MW solar carpark will be used to load and park trucks. The system produces 3,000 MWh of solar energy per year and was installed by NGE / Beon Energy Solutions.
The carpark serves as the initial phase of a three-stage project, with the subsequent stages focusing on installing solar panels on existing market and warehouse roof space at the authority's 67-hectare site in Melbourne.
“Once the entire project is complete, the market will host a 10 MW rooftop solar panel system, which will be one of the largest rooftop installations in Australia,” said Melbourne Market Authority CEO Mark Maskiell.
The solar carpark system features 450 W LG panels and SolarEdge commercial inverters.
The newly constructed loading zone and existing warehouse now house 5,432 solar panels, which are projected to offset 10% of the wholesale market's yearly energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions by 1.77 tons.
The Melbourne Market Authority, a Victorian government entity, links fresh food and flower growers with wholesalers, retailers and distributors.
