Unsubsidized solar installations rise by 68% in India in Q1

Karnataka led with over 55% of capacity additions in the first quarter, followed by Maharashtra (14%) and Tamil Nadu (8%). As of March 2023, the pipeline for open-access solar projects stood at 6.4 GW, with Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat accounting for over 68% of the pipeline.

Module price reduction and relaxed ALMM mandate led to decreased project costs in in the first quarter, making PPA prices attractive. This, along with C&I entities fulfilling RPO, drove capacity additions.

