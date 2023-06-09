The Hydrogen Stream: US unveils green hydrogen strategy

The US government has published its National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap, with plans to produce more clean hydrogen according to specific targets. It plans to hit 10 million metric tons per year by 2030, 20 million tons by 2040, and 50 million metric tons by 2050. The strategy focuses on high-impact uses, cost reduction, and the development of regional networks through collaboration across sectors. The roadmap aligns private and public sectors toward a cleaner energy future and aims to strengthen the country's leadership in the hydrogen sector. President Joseph Biden has signed legislation such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act to provide funding and incentives for clean hydrogen.