The Hydrogen Stream: Gasunie reports strong interest in salt cavern H2 storage

Gasunie said that several market participants reserved capacity for large-scale hydrogen storage at Zuidwending in Groningen, the Netherlands during HyStock’s “Open Season“ process. The requested reservations far outbid the offered storage capacity of 216 GWh. An auction will allocate the available capacity to these market playters. The Dutch gas supplier called the Open Season a “success.” The first storage cavern is currently being developed for hydrogen at Zuidwending. According to current planning, the first cavern will be operational in 2028. The other three caverns will be completed soon after 2030, which would bring the site’s total capacity to up to 4 GW.

SFC Energy has started manufacturing hydrogen and methanol fuel cells at its New Delhi/Gurgaon site in India. The supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells built and handed over the production facility in just six months, together with its long-standing Indian partner, FCTecNrgy Pvt Ltd. The company said it aims to generate annual sales of around €100 million ($110.4 million) with the development and production of innovative energy supply systems. SFC Energy has been active in India since 2016. Most recently, it booked €33 million of orders for fuel cell-based energy supplies for the Indian armed forces.

Anglo-American Platinum said it had diversified uses for its metals, including industrial, automotive, technology, battery storage, food preservation, investments and jewelry. The world’s largest primary producer of platinum announced its 2023 interim results and said that it sees many other emerging uses for its metals, including the development of green hydrogen technology, which is PGM [platinum group metals] intensive. According to the company, the growing hydrogen economy will be a crucial factor for global growth in demand for platinum.