The Hydrogen Stream: Early adoption of green hydrogen leads to higher costs

Aalto University researchers have led a team to show the potential of introducing hydrogen as an energy carrier in Finland. The study indicates that this transition would result in a substantial reduction of CO2 emissions by 71.5% and fossil energy consumption by 72.6%, alongside a notable increase in electricity consumption by 31.9%. Their analysis says that the incorporation of 19.98 TWh of hydrogen in the industry and transport sectors could notably reduce fossil fuel utilization from 78.92 to 21.60 TWh/a, as well as CO2 emissions from 22.91 to 6.54 MtCO2/a in Finland by 2040. To accommodate the heightened electricity demand, a significant expansion of renewable generation becomes essential. The researchers also emphasize the advantages of flexible hydrogen production, which helps mitigate renewable curtailment and enhances energy efficiency. However, they note that such flexibility requires hydrogen storage, which is currently economically unfeasible.