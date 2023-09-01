US, India launch renewable energy tech platform

The US Department of Energy (DoE) and India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have jointly launched the US- India Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP) under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced RETAP during a meeting on June 22. The move underscored their growing collaboration on emerging technologies to expedite the clean energy transition.

RETAP was established to enhance bilateral collaboration, emphasizing technology-driven, time-bound results. Its primary goal is to advance emerging renewable technologies for deployment and scaling.

Initially, RETAP will focus on green and clean hydrogen, wind energy, long-duration energy storage, and the exploration of geothermal, ocean/tidal energy, and other emerging technologies, to be determined mutually in the future.

The DoE and the MNRE have outlined an initial workplan for RETAP collaboration, guided by five themes: research and development, innovative technology piloting and testing, advanced training and skill development, policy and planning for renewable energy technologies and enabling technologies, and investment, incubation, and outreach programs.

During the meeting, delegations shared information about emerging technology developments in each country, covering hydrogen, energy storage, wind power, geothermal energy, marine renewable energy technologies, and clean energy deployment programs.