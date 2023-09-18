Octopus Energy introduces new residential heat pumps

UK energy company Octopus Energy has launched new heat pumps for residential applications.

“The system will enter the market with a 6 kW heat pump – aimed at a typical three-bed UK home – with more and larger models following over the next six months,” the manufacturer said, noting that the new product will be available for sale in December for the UK and other major European markets.

Yes – FREE for small homes with an up-to-date hot water tank and heating system. Where a bit of work's needed, Cosy Octopus starts at £3,000 (after the Boiler Upgrade Scheme). Cosy 6 is a 6 kW heat pump (great for the avg 3 bed home). Larger models coming in next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/x3oNH4PvqH Popular content — Octopus Energy (@OctopusEnergy) September 14, 2023

The company said it makes the new Cosy 6 heat pump at its facility in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

It said the new product features two control systems – Cosy Hub and Cosy Pods.

“Cosy Octopus is free for homes that don’t need any work to fit the system after the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS),” the company said, “Homes that need adjustments – such as new radiators, piping or a hot water tank – will get the system from around GBP 3,000 (around $3,700) after the grant.”