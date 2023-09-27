Poland to offer building permit exemptions for PV systems up to 150 kW

In October, Poland's Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Act will undergo changes, enabling individuals to set up 150 kW micro-installations without the need for building permits. Piotr Pająk, a PV analyst for Gramwzielone.pl, told pv magazine that the policy changes will “significantly increase investments” in commercial rooftop solar installations.
“[Currently] construction works involving the installation of photovoltaic devices with an installed electrical power exceeding 50 kW require a building permit,” Pająk said. “[But soon] photovoltaic installations with a capacity of up to 150 kW will be exempt from the need to obtain a building permit.”
Pająk said installers who build PV systems above 6.5 kW in size will still need to undergo “consultations” with fire protection experts, as Poland's Construction Law remains unchanged.
He also highlighted that the recent amendments to the RES Act, passed on Aug. 17, include provisions to enhance the potential for PV energy generation on commercial properties. The regulations will facilitate the construction of direct lines connecting renewable energy producers with consumers, bypassing public power lines.
Popular content
The RES Act's changes also expand the size of PV installation development areas. According to the new regulations, obtaining a decision on environmental conditions for PV installations outside the specified areas will be required for areas smaller than 1 hectare, excluding PV systems on roofs and building facades.
Poland had the highest number of full-time workers employed in the EU's solar industry by the end of 2022, with 150,000 employees, said SolarPower Europe. In July, Polish research institute IEO said that the country's installed capacity could more than double to 26,791 MW by the end of 2025.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.