RCT Power opens new hybrid inverter production lines in Germany

From pv magazine Germany
Germany-based RTC Power has commissioned a “Giga-Fab” hybrid inverter factory in Augsburg, southern Germany. The facility features two new production lines for its DC 8 and DC 10 inverter models.
The company said it will produce around 5,000 hybrid inverters per month in the future. With the new lines, its annual production capacity has reached 600 MW. The expansion has created more than 100 jobs at the Augsburg location.
Popular content
RCT Power views the opening as a commitment to Germany, developing battery systems and inverters offered as complete packages. It has achieved success with its systems, winning multiple tests in electricity storage inspections by the Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW). Such tests determine the actual performance of solar power systems with battery storage in homes during regular use. In addition, RCT Power said demand for its storage systems is steadily rising.
“The new production lines are the first step on our expansion course. In 2024, we intend to complete two more lines with a total capacity of over 1.2 GW. Then over 10,000 battery inverters can roll off the production line every month,” says Eric Rüland, managing director of sales for RCT Power. “Electricity storage plays a central role in the energy transition and the achievement of climate goals. The fact that this technology is now increasingly being produced in Germany is a very important signal.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.