Studer unveils 3-phase distribution cabinet for solar-plus-storage

“At the heart of the infra concept is the next3 rack, which is the smart distribution hub for energy from the sources to the loads, without any required external meter or accessory,” said the Swiss power electronics manufacturer. “The device topology embraces a full backup capability to run off-grid if required with peak power supplying any type of loads.“
The system has two 12 kW inputs for solar panels and features 5 kWh batteries from Italian manufacturer Weco. Users can choose to install between one and six batteries. However, Studer recommends at least three batteries.
“A double transfer switch is built-in with no requirement of external backup setups. Alternative AC sources as generators are also compatible,” the company said. “The grid connection is therefore optional, not mandatory. In case of blackout when grid-tied, and without any additional accessory, the system will automatically switch to off-grid mode and continue powering the loads.”
The system measures 2.2 meters in height and is 60 cm wide, with a length of 1.05 meters. Including six batteries, it weighs 816 kg. Its temperature is controlled with air cooling and meets IP54 or IP55 protection standards.
