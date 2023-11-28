AEG releases 445 W all-black TOPCon solar module with 22.27% efficiency

Germany's AEG has developed new all-black solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.

“The module stands out for the compact size, with a surface of under 2 square meters, optimized for installation requirements in Germany,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It also stands out for the use of 108 innovative rectangular half-cells (RM10).”

There are three versions of the all-black panels, with power outputs of 435 W to 445 W and power conversion efficiency ratings ranging from 21.77% to 22.27 %. The open-circuit voltage is between 39.02 V and 39.42 V, with a short-circuit current of 13.87 A to 13.99 A.

The panels measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 21.2 kg. They feature 108 M11 half-cut monocrystalline TOPCon cells measuring 182 mm x 99.5 mm. They rely on a black backsheet, a high transparency front glass with a thickness of 3.2 mm, and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant.

The new products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature IP68 junction boxes. They have an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C. The company said they can withstand a maximum wind load of 2,400 pascals (Pa) and a maximum snow load of 5,400 Pa.

They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation per year is purportedly lower than 0.4% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.