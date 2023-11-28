The Hydrogen Stream: Brazil reveals $3.6 billion hydrogen production plan

Brazil‘s state of Ceará has signed an agreement with Grupo Jepri for a €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion) investment to develop a green hydrogen plant in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, with an annual production rate of 1.2 million tons. The state authorities said that the project is scheduled to start construction in 2025, with green hydrogen production by the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.
Adnoc has opened “H2GO,” the region’s first high-speed green hydrogen refueling station in Masdar City, the United Arab Emirates. It will test a fleet of zero-emission hydrogen-powered vehicles. It said the station, operated by Adnoc Distribution, creates green hydrogen from water, using an electrolyzer powered by clean grid electricity.
Getech has laucnhed a natural hydrogen exploration project in Eastern Europe for an undisclosed European energy company. The study focuses on harnessing natural hydrogen from ophiolites, igneous rock formations seen as prime sources. Getech uses 3D inversion modeling to distinguish magnetic properties of ophiolites from other magnetic anomalies.
The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on EU rules for renewable and natural gases and the internal hydrogen market. The council said that the agreement outlines a split between transmission system operators (TSOs) and distribution system operators (DSOs) for hydrogen.
