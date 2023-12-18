Italy-Austria interconnector starts operating

Rome-based grid operator Terna announced that operations for its €80 million ($87.4 million) interconnector connecting Italian and Austrian power stations kicked off on Friday, ushering in 200 kV of underground power.
The 28-kilometer interconnector runs along the country’s borders and connects the substations of Glorenza northern Italy and Nauders eastern Austria, according to the press release.
Terna CEO and general manager Giuseppina Di Foggia said the interconnector will allow more secure and efficient European power.
Construction started in November 2020.
Last year Terna and Tunisian partner Steg announced they had secured worth of €307 investments for their 200-kilometer subsea cable link aiming to connect Partanna, Sicily, and Cape Bon, Tunisia.
Terna said in the announcement it would allow both countries to increase their maximum import capacity to 300 MW – doubling the current figure.
Italy currently has around 28.5 GW of solar installed capacity while Austria reached 4.2 GW cumulative PV capacity at the end of December 2022.
