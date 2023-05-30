Italy allocates 154 MW of solar in latest renewables auction

The Italian authorities have allocated 368.2 MW of renewables capacity in the nation’s latest procurement exercise for clean energy. Developers have offered a maximum discount ranging between 2% and 2.8% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.070)/kWh.

Image: Sabrinabelle, Pixabay

From pv magazine Italy

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 368.2 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 11th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size.

The GSE awarded 149 MW of solar capacity across 16 locations and five wind projects with a combined capacity of 213.8 MW. The PV projects range in size from 1.7 MW to 49.5 MW.

The developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 2.8% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065/kWh. The lowest bid came in at €0.0607/kWh and was offered for the largest project – a 75.6 MW wind farm planned in the province of Foggia, southern Italy.

The bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the 10th renewable energy auction and all other previous actions.

