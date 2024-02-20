The Hydrogen Stream: Europe’s 8.5 GW electrolyzer auction attracts 132 bids

Gasunie and Storag have revealed plans to develop hydrogen storage in the Etzel salt dome in the German state of Lower Saxony. “The aim, following a feasibility study, is to develop and operate a multi-cavity storage facility with a total capacity of up to 1 TWh of hydrogen,” said Gasunie. The storage caverns in Etzel are connected to the Dutch and German hydrogen market, close to Gasunie's future Hyperlink hydrogen network and the Energy-Hub port of Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
