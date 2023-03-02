Germany concludes rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.1087/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's fifth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. It reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. The final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087.

In the fourth tender in August, the Bundesnetagentur allocated 201 MW of capacity, with final prices ranging between €0.0820/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084.

The third tender, in May, achieved final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.

Popular content

In the second PV tender in January, the Bundesnetagentur reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233 MW. It selected 136 projects, totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570/kWh and €0.0828/kWh. The final average price was €0.0743.

In the first such solar tender in July 2021, the agency received 168 bids with a combined capacity of 213 MW. It selected 114 projects, totaling 152 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0535/kWh and €0.0789/kWh. The final average price was €0.0688.