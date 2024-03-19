K2 Systems to offer mounting system for green solar roofs

K2 Systems, a German PV mounting system specialist, has introduced a new mounting system for green rooftops. Green roofs are the roofs of buildings that are partially or fully covered with plants.
Its new K2 GreenRoof Vento System is due to hit the market in the spring. The company said the mounting is made of aluminum 6063 T66, stainless steel A2-70, and polyethylene.
“The K2 development team took care to minimize disruption to the greenery with small feet so that even low-growing mosses and succulents continue to receive light and water,” the company said in a statement. “At the same time, the system naturally guarantees a firm stand and is statically optimized.”
The system supports modules in portrait or landscape configuration, with an elevation of 10 degrees to 15 degrees. It can hold modules with lengths of 1,400 mm to 2,400 mm, width of 950 mm to 1,350 mm, and height of 30 mm to 50 mm.
“This win-win situation on roofs is gaining wide acceptability as more and more local authorities are subsidizing the combination of green roofs with PV or solar thermal systems through funding programs,” said K2 Systems co-CEO Katharina David.
