India allocates 3 GW of solar at average price of $0.031/kWh

From pv magazine India
NTPC has concluded its auction for 1.5 GW of solar projects, connected to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS), with an average price of $0.031/kWh.
Furies Solren (Mahindra Susten) won 300 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 2.59 ($0.03)/kWh. JSW Neo Energy secured 700 MW and Avaada won 500 MW at INR 2.60/kWh each. The tender was launched in December 2023.
In a separate development, SECI also allocated 1.5 GW of ISTS-connected solar projects (tendered under Tranche XIV) at an average price of $0.031/kWh.
Popular content
SAEL Industries secured the biggest slice of 600 MW at INR 2.57. Avaada and ReNew won 300 MW each, and Solairedirect Energy (Engie) 100 MW at INR 2.57. NTPC secured 200 MW at INR 2.58, against a bid capacity of 500 MW.
Meanwhile, NTPC has started accepting bids from hybrid power generators to supply 1 GW power from ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects throughout India. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.
In a separate tender, NTPC Green Energy has started accepting bids for the comprehensive operation and maintenance of the 225 MW Bilhaur solar project in Uttar Pradesh. The contract period is 36 months for Bilhaur-1 (140 MW) and 33.5 months for Bilhaur-2 (85 MW) from the date of the letter of award.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.