German startup unveils PV charging-parking system for e-scooters, bikes

German startup Domum has developed a novel parking and solar charging solution for e-bikes and e-scooters.
It said its E-Box solution for e-bikes is market-ready, while its Station-X system for e-bikes and e-scooters is expected to be ready in the summer.
“We are unique in combining solar and grid charging system within a safe parking infrastructure,” Domum Chief Brand Officer Milan Miletic told pv magazine. “It represents a never seen before integrated concept including Bluetooth locking wireless technology.”
The E-box includes one 330 W solar module and can charge up to four e-bikes. It is made of galvanized steel and Bluetooth-controlled locks for e-bikes and manual bikes. Its footprint corresponds to about half of a standard car parking space.
“It can be easily integrated into residential or business areas in just a few plug-and-play steps,” said Miletic.
Popular content
The Station-X solution will have two 330 W solar modules, for a total of 660 W. It can either host four regular bikes, four e-bikes, or eight e-scooters.
“With a distinct design, it provides weather protection and organized parking space or charging for micro-mobility,” said Miletic.
He added that all of the products can be used as a customizable branding platform. The products will sell for €6,000 ($6,507) to €8,000.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.