German startup unveils PV charging-parking system for e-scooters, bikes

German startup Domum has developed a novel parking and solar charging solution for e-bikes and e-scooters.

It said its E-Box solution for e-bikes is market-ready, while its Station-X system for e-bikes and e-scooters is expected to be ready in the summer.

“We are unique in combining solar and grid charging system within a safe parking infrastructure,” Domum Chief Brand Officer Milan Miletic told pv magazine. “It represents a never seen before integrated concept including Bluetooth locking wireless technology.”

The E-box includes one 330 W solar module and can charge up to four e-bikes. It is made of galvanized steel and Bluetooth-controlled locks for e-bikes and manual bikes. Its footprint corresponds to about half of a standard car parking space.

“It can be easily integrated into residential or business areas in just a few plug-and-play steps,” said Miletic.

The Station-X solution will have two 330 W solar modules, for a total of 660 W. It can either host four regular bikes, four e-bikes, or eight e-scooters.

“With a distinct design, it provides weather protection and organized parking space or charging for micro-mobility,” said Miletic.

He added that all of the products can be used as a customizable branding platform. The products will sell for €6,000 ($6,507) to €8,000.