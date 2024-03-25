Algeria reveals winners in 3 GW of PV tenders

The Algerian government has released a list of the developers it has selected for 3 GW of solar tenders it finalized earlier this month.

It allocated the capacity as part of a 1 GW scheme launched in late 2021 and a 2 GW tender initiated in February 2023. The 2 GW procurement exercise will deliver 15 solar projects, with capacities ranging from 80 MW to 220 MW, in 12 provinces across the country. The tender attracted 20 bidders and a total of 77 offers.

Representatives of Algerian state-owned utility Sonelgaz have signed 19 contracts to build 20 solar projects. For the 1 GW tender, the winners were Animer Energy, which secured two projects with capacities of 50 and 100 MW, and Turkish contractor Ozgun, which won a 300 MW project. The authorities also selected China State Construction Engineering Corp. (CSCEC) for another 300 MW solar farm, and a consortium consisting of Algerian civil engineering group Cosider and Italian inverter manufacturer Fimer for a 250 MW facility.

In the 2 GW tender, Sonelgaz selected the Cosider-Fimer group for two projects totaling 280 MW and another consortium featuring China International Water and Electric Corp, (CWE), China Nuclear Industry Huaxing Construction Co. (HXCC), and YREC for five projects totaling 780 MW. It also selected Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd for an 80 MW project, Algeria-based Eurl Hamdi for another 160 MW of PV across two sites, and Ozgun for an 80 MW farm. Popular content

In addition, it chose a consortium consisting of Power China and Zhongnan Engineering for a 150 MW project and PowerChina International and Sinohydro for a 200 MW plant.

Sonelgaz said construction should start in the first half of this year. However, civil engineering and structure production cannot begin until the utility grants formal approval. Once the studies are validated, manufacturers will procure locally made mounting structures, in line with local content requirements.