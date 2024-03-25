Algeria reveals winners in 3 GW of PV tenders

The Algerian government has released a list of the developers it has selected for 3 GW of solar tenders it finalized earlier this month.
It allocated the capacity as part of a 1 GW scheme launched in late 2021 and a 2 GW tender initiated in February 2023. The 2 GW procurement exercise will deliver 15 solar projects, with capacities ranging from 80 MW to 220 MW, in 12 provinces across the country. The tender attracted 20 bidders and a total of 77 offers.
In addition, it chose a consortium consisting of Power China and Zhongnan Engineering for a 150 MW project and PowerChina International and Sinohydro for a 200 MW plant.
Sonelgaz said construction should start in the first half of this year. However, civil engineering and structure production cannot begin until the utility grants formal approval. Once the studies are validated, manufacturers will procure locally made mounting structures, in line with local content requirements.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.