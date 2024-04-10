BMZ Group releases lithium iron phosphate battery for residential PV

German battery manufacturer BMZ Group has developed a new residential storage system with a capacity of up to 26.7 kWh per unit.

Dubbed Power4Home, the system uses cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate batteries with a 16S1P configuration.

“The lithium iron phosphate cell technology and 2-channel safety architecture not only guarantee maximum energy density in the smallest possible installation space but also offer reliable protection against overcurrent, undervoltage, overvoltage, short circuits, and reverse polarity over the entire permissible temperature range,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer offers the new product with two to eight battery modules. The basic two-module battery has 6.7 kWh of usable energy, while the eight-module configuration has a usable energy of 26.7 kWh.

The two-module product has dimensions of 780 mm x 577 mm x 164 mm, while the eight-module system has a size of 1,560 mm x 1,154 mm x 164 mm. Each module measures 702 mm x 124 mm x 123 mm and weighs 28 kg.

Popular content

The battery reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles and comes with a 10-year warranty.

“Customers can connect up to four Power4Home units in parallel and store and use between 6.7 kWh to 106.8 kWh of energy,” the manufacturer added. “The units can either be wall mounted or installed on the floor, both stacked or side by side. So Power4Home adapts perfectly to your space conditions and aesthetic preferences.”

The new battery uses passive cooling, and customers can upgrade the system with thermal management for operation in extreme temperatures of -20 C to 55 C. The company also offers an inverter as an add-on to the storage system, as well as a grid switch that replaces the emergency power generator in the event of an unstable energy supply from the grid.