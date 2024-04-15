Glint Solar adds PV degradation maps to utility-scale developer software

Norway’s Glint Solar, a developer of software for utility-scale solar developers, has developed a new module that maps the variability of PV degradation across Europe, providing useful planning information to project developers.
“The map module pinpoints regions with minimal PV degradation, revealing variations, even within countries. End-users are able to simply click on a point on the map and receive a two-decimal numerical score between 0 and 10, corresponding to the location’s degradation severity,” co-founder and chief commercial officer Even J. Kvelland told pv magazine.
It was completed in partnership with Norway's Institute of Energy Technology (IFE) and it draws on two studies about modeling the impact of combined climatic loads on the module's maximum power output, namely “Global Climate Data Processing and Mapping of Degradation Mechanisms,” published in Energies, and “Modeling Outdoor Service Lifetime Prediction of PV Modules: Effects of Combined Climatic Stressors on PV Module Power Degradation,” published in IEEE Journal of Photovoltaics.
The degradation calculation considers various climate-related stressors, including hydrolysis, which is stress due to relative humidity and temperature, photodegradation triggered by high UV radiation, and thermomechanical stress which is primarily driven by rapid temperature fluctuations.
Solar developers can use it to make informed site comparisons. “This type of information is important to developers in the early stage of a project, providing valuable site-specific knowledge to developers for preliminary project sizing, for example,” said Kvelland, adding that site decisions can be made with the “highest likelihood of receiving permitting approval and ultimately get built.”
Popular content
The map module is part of the Glint Solar cloud-based software for identifying suitable locations for solar parks that take into account parameters such as the distance to the grid or substations, topography, soil depth, and solar radiation.
Glint Solar, founded in 2020, is providing relevant geographic information system (GIS) data, analysis tools, design capabilities and project overview tools for PV developers, optimizing and growing their pipelines.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.