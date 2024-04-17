ABB Motion launches new solar drive for water pumping

ABB Motion, the motors business of Swiss-Swedish electrical-equipment producer ABB, has released a new solar drive for water pumping.

The ACQ80 variable speed drive (VSD) system features built-in MPPT logic to maximize energy input from the connected panels.

“A key feature is the built-in MPPT logic combined with a wide input voltage range from 225 to 800 VDC,” ABB Motion said in a statement. “This enables the drive to operate the pump motor even if the power output from the solar panels drops during periods of low sunlight. This operational window is much wider than in conventional drives, allowing the maximum amount of water to be pumped over a range of operating conditions.”

The solution is designed to mainly work off-grid, but it can also directly accept AC input from the local grid or a generator.

“It offers built-in pumping features such as flow calculation, dry-run protection, pump cleaning, and multiple smart-operating modes to optimize the water pumping process and minimize human intervention, as well as a Fieldbus connection for integrating the VSD into control systems,” the company said.

The device can work at the rated current at an altitude of up to 1,000 meters, then reducing by 1% for each 100 meters until reaching 4,000 meters. It can work in relative humidity of 5% to 95% and in ambient conditions of up to 60 C. A Bluetooth controller can be added as an upgrade to the system, enabling control in more challenging-to-reach areas.