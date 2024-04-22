Agrivoltaics for fir trees

Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have installed a 135 kW grid-connected overhead solar PV plant designed to provide shading to two types of young fir trees.
At a height of 6 m, the shading effect of the agrivoltaic solution is similar to what fir trees grown in a southern German forest might experience, about 40% shading, according to the researchers.
The pilot is part of a land rehabilitation or renaturing initiative (Rekultivierung) initiative at a commercial quartz sand mine that belongs to German materials supplier Emil Steidle GmbH, which financed the project with additional support from the Ministry of Food, Rural Affairs, and Consumer Affairs of the Baden-Württemberg state.
“It is grid connected with 100% self-consumption during the week, and fed into the grid on weekends when the mine does not operate,” Fraunhofer ISE researcher, Oliver Hörnle, told pv magazine.
The installation has a steel and aluminum mounting system with a screw-style foundation and is meant to be removable and reusable. It is equipped with IBC MonoSol 405 modules from Germany’s IBC Solar.
Popular content
Disassembly will take place after six to ten years, which is when the trees should reach the height of the racking. “It can be constructed and deconstructed without interfering with the surrounding area, such as harvesting lanes common in commercial forests,” said Hörnle noting that the timeframe is a range due to the novelty of the application.
In the meantime, the growth, height progress, and water requirements of the PV-shaded trees will be observed and compared with an adjacent unshaded reference plot in a study conducted by the Forest Research Institute Baden-Württemberg (FVA).
The hope is that the fir tree project will draw awareness to the potential for agrivoltaics in forestry. It is one of at least ten projects underway in southwest Germany as part of an agrivoltaic research initiative known as Modellregion Agri-Photovoltaik für Baden-Württemberg.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.