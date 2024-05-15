Faulty installations often to blame for battery fires

From pv magazine Germany
US-based EPRI has set up a database listing battery storage fires throughout the world. It recorded 50 incidents during the 2018-23 period. With the support of the U.S. Department of Energy's PNNL and Twaice, a Munich-based producer of battery analysis software, EPRI has now examined 26 fire incidents in order to determine the cause of the blazes.
EPRI said that that damages are more likely caused by system components outside of the cells and control systems. It said that the complexity of coordinating numerous components might cause fires.
The group said that failures will also occur when the range of components continues to increase. They identified the operation of storage systems as the second-most common source of errors. Most control systems are the reason for failures, especially state-of-charge limits in systems.
