Leapton Energy debuts 600-625 W TOPCon solar panel based on rectangular wafers

Japan-headquartered Leapton Energy Co., Ltd. has released a new double-glass solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology and rectangular wafers.
The LP182*210M66NB modules feature 182 mm x 210 mm n-type TOPCon cells and an aluminum alloy frame.
“The modules are based on 210R cells, which offer the advantage of 210 low open-circuit voltage, resulting in higher string power,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “In a typical 1500 V ground-mounted station system design, each string can connect two additional modules, increasing string power by 13%.”
Leapton is offering six versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 600 W to 625 W. The efficiency ratings range from 22.21% to 23.14%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.54 V and 49.75 and the short-circuit current is between 15.78 A and 16.00 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The panels measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 33.5 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure, 2.0 mm anti-reflection front glass, and 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass on the backside. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
Popular content
The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
“Using our 210R-66 medium-sized modules reduces the number of strings, total length, and quantity of tracking brackets by 13%, and decreases the number of modules, DC cables, and MC4 connectors by 5%-8%.” the spokesperson added.
Leapton Energy had a production capacity of 3.5 GW in China at the end of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.