Leapton Energy debuts 600-625 W TOPCon solar panel based on rectangular wafers

Japan-headquartered Leapton Energy Co., Ltd. has released a new double-glass solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology and rectangular wafers.

The LP182*210M66NB modules feature 182 mm x 210 mm n-type TOPCon cells and an aluminum alloy frame.

“The modules are based on 210R cells, which offer the advantage of 210 low open-circuit voltage, resulting in higher string power,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “In a typical 1500 V ground-mounted station system design, each string can connect two additional modules, increasing string power by 13%.”



Leapton is offering six versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 600 W to 625 W. The efficiency ratings range from 22.21% to 23.14%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.54 V and 49.75 and the short-circuit current is between 15.78 A and 16.00 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 33.5 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure, 2.0 mm anti-reflection front glass, and 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass on the backside. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

“Using our 210R-66 medium-sized modules reduces the number of strings, total length, and quantity of tracking brackets by 13%, and decreases the number of modules, DC cables, and MC4 connectors by 5%-8%.” the spokesperson added.



Leapton Energy had a production capacity of 3.5 GW in China at the end of 2023.