Release by Scatec to expand solar, storage capacity in Cameroon

Scatec signed two lease agreements with Cameroon’s national electricity company, ENEO. The deals will expand Scatec's solar and battery storage capacity in the country to 64.4 MW of solar and 38.2 GWh of BESS across two sites.

The company completed the solar plants in Maroua and Guilder, in northern Cameroon, in September 2023. The projects currently have 35.8 MW of solar capacity and 19 MWh of storage.

Scatec secured funding for the projects from last year's capital raise, when Climate Fund Managers acquired a 32% equity stake.

“In addition to improving electricity supply in Cameroon and significantly reducing the cost and CO2 emissions from alternative generation based on diesel supply, these pioneering leasing contracts with ENEO are serving as a model for access to affordable clean energy for other countries and large energy consumers in the region,” said Release CEO Hans Olav Kvalvaag.

Kvalvaag added that the company expects to finalize and implement more projects soon. Once completed, ENEO estimates the plants will supply energy to 200,000 households, generating 141.5 GWh per year. The BESS will ensure stable energy supply during peak hours.

“This move will enable ENEO to further secure power generation in the Northern regions while also improving service quality for households and the industrial sector in these regions,” said ENEO Cameroon CEO Amine Homman Ludiye. “This new step towards more reliable and carbon-free energy is part of ENEO's strategy, which is central to its continued efforts, under the auspices of the government of Cameroon, to sustainably improve on the power available in Cameroon.”

Cameroon had 50 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, up from 14 MW at the end of the preceding year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country announced a custom duty exemption on PV modules, inverters, charge controllers, batteries and cables intended for rooftop solar systems in April of this year.

Earlier this year, Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog spoke to pv magazine about the company’s ongoing solar projects in South Africa, Botswana and Egypt.