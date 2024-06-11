India’s JSW Energy starts construction of 1 GWh battery storage

From pv magazine ESS News site

India is faced with an immense need for energy storage to even out supply from its booming solar energy sector, and its storage pipeline of projects has just gotten bigger with the latest announcement from power utility JSW Energy.

The company has started work on a BESS project it was awarded in a SECI tender in 2022. The standalone, grid-connected battery energy storage facility consists of two segments, each with a 500 MWh storage capacity, designed for two hours of storage in one cycle.

JSW Energy will develop under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) mechanism. The project will be transferred to the offtaker after 12 years.

JSW Energy is also spearheading the development of the nation’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen project. The facility will be used for making green steel. It has signed a seven-year green hydrogen supply agreement with JSW Steel Ltd for 3,800 tons per annum (tpa), along with associated green oxygen.

