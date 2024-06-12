Chinese PV Industry Brief: China Resources reveals winners of 1.85 GW tender

China Resources Power said that GCL System Integration (GCL SI) and Huayao PV won its second batch of PV module procurement for 2024, totaling 1.85 GW. GCL SI secured the first two segments, with 1.3 GW of expected orders, while Huayao PV appears set to take 550 MW.

Lingda Group said that it will terminate its investment in the Tongling high-efficiency PV cell manufacturing base project, initially planned to have 20 GW of annual capacity. The project involved an estimated investment of CNY 9.15 billion ($1.26 billion). The company said it now needs to effectively control external investment risks.

Popular content

Sichuan Shuoyang Heterojunction New Energy said that it plans to invest in a 10 GW HJT cell project in Leshan, Sichuan province. The company said it will build the CNY 3.5 billion project in two 5 GW phases.