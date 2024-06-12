Chinese PV Industry Brief: China Resources reveals winners of 1.85 GW tender

China Resources Power said that GCL System Integration (GCL SI) and Huayao PV won its second batch of PV module procurement for 2024, totaling 1.85 GW. GCL SI secured the first two segments, with 1.3 GW of expected orders, while Huayao PV appears set to take 550 MW.
Lingda Group said that it will terminate its investment in the Tongling high-efficiency PV cell manufacturing base project, initially planned to have 20 GW of annual capacity. The project involved an estimated investment of CNY 9.15 billion ($1.26 billion). The company said it now needs to effectively control external investment risks.
Popular content
Sichuan Shuoyang Heterojunction New Energy said that it plans to invest in a 10 GW HJT cell project in Leshan, Sichuan province. The company said it will build the CNY 3.5 billion project in two 5 GW phases.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.