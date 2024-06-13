JinkoSolar hits highest conversion efficiency with 182 mm TOPCon module

JinkoSolar has announced a new conversion efficiency record for its 182 mm N-type TOPCon solar module. TÜV SÜD said that it achieved a conversion efficiency of 25.42%.
“This further reinforces our confidence that N-type TOPCon technology is the most competitive technology choice for sustainability and, as a result, has substantial growth potential,” said the Chinese PV module manufacturer. “The lab result has the practical foundation to be fast introduced into mass production, and technically set the direction for mass production of subsequent advanced products.”
Hao Jin, JinkoSolar’s CTO, said that the company will continue to invest in R&D innovation and mass production capabilities. The manufacturer has now broken an efficiency record for the second time in a month, as it achieved a 33.24% efficiency rating for its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells at the end of May.
Popular content
In January, JinkoSolar said it had granted N-type TOPCon technology patents to a number of undisclosed solar module companies, in exchange for licensing fees. More recently, the company said its solar module shipments reached 78.5 GW in 2023. It has also broken ground on a 56 GW solar panel factory in China’s Shanxi province.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.